Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,185 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

