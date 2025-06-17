QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 803 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $981.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $941.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $971.08. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $766.05 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

