Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $3,127,077.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,807.49. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,448 shares of company stock valued at $50,133,659 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSE V opened at $355.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.05.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.