Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.96 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Jabil by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,954,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 16,190.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,539,000 after purchasing an additional 549,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 17,410.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after purchasing an additional 521,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,200. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 3.0%

JBL opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.32. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $185.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

