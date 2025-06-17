Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 8,855 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

