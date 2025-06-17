The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kroger were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after buying an additional 773,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,479,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,060,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,768,000 after purchasing an additional 916,230 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Trading Up 0.7%
NYSE:KR opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.
Insider Activity at Kroger
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.