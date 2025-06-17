The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kroger were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after buying an additional 773,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,479,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,060,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,768,000 after purchasing an additional 916,230 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:KR opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $719,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,919.22. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 15,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,047,389.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,648.55. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,638 shares of company stock worth $9,632,165. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.