Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,247 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Paycom Software by 746.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $29,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,307,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,381,276.48. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,160.68. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $246.24 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $267.76. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.79.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

