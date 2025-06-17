Trust Point Inc. Sells 6,934 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 331,403 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.