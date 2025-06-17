Trust Point Inc. Sells 512 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,877,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $405.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.50 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

