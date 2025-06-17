Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 41,120 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,120 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,956,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $179.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

