Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for about 3.1% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.18% of Waters worth $38,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 85.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 10.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $347.84 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.19.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

