Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 234.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.85. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

