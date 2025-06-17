Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,520,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,932,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,634,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after buying an additional 155,249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,532,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after buying an additional 151,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 942,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after buying an additional 104,810 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

