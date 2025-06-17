Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Vivid Wealth Management LLC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $752.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

