Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Vivid Wealth Management LLC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of WMT opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $752.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
