Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.