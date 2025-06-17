Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $110.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

