Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 2.6%

Jackson Financial stock opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

