Vicus Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,391 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

