Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Southern First Bancshares worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFST. Rhino Investment Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2,936.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 230,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 222,640 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $291.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Southern First Bancshares to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Iv Maner purchased 700 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $97,605. The trade was a 35.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

