Vivid Wealth Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Garmin makes up about 1.4% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day moving average of $207.82.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

