Wagner Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $231.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

