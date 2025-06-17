Bfsg LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 133.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

