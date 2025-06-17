Bfsg LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 516,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,461,000 after buying an additional 2,109,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,886,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,272,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $512.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.13.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

