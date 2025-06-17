Bfsg LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average of $189.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.