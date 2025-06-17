8,656 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after purchasing an additional 243,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,401,493,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,184,000 after acquiring an additional 295,025 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $519.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.