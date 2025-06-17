Bfsg LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $187.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average is $185.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

