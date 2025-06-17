Bfsg LLC Buys 241 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 46,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $129.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

