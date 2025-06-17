Bfsg LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in NiSource by 64.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NI

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.