Lesa Sroufe & Co Makes New $438,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 77,928 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 68,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,673 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

