Lesa Sroufe & Co Purchases Shares of 57,553 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. International Seaways comprises approximately 1.9% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,089.86. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $32,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,884.98. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $300,720. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

