Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.65 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,487,991.25. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 1,621 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $166,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,963. This represents a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. UBS Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

