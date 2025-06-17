Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after acquiring an additional 82,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,834,000 after acquiring an additional 440,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $497,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.46.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

