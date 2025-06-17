Lesa Sroufe & Co Invests $2.91 Million in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 125,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. Tutor Perini makes up about 2.9% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 40,975.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 140,135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,801.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 605,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,608 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $903,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,585.80. The trade was a 21.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $5,340,464.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,570,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,090,416.05. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $15,891,651. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

