Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

