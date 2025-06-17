Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $180.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.62 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.10.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

