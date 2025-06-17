Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 2,696 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:WOR opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.19. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

