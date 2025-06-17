Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.50.

TDY stock opened at $488.45 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $380.63 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.43 and its 200-day moving average is $484.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

