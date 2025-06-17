Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,185.50. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,135.60. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

