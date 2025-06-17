Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.65% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $60.32.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

In related news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $148,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,468.20. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

