Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 359.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,194,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $94.61.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

