Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,525,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 67,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $224.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

