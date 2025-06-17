Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires 135 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $193.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.71 and its 200-day moving average is $176.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

