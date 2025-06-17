Patton Fund Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $265.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 12,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $3,307,026.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,411.31. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

