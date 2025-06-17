Kercheville Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 756.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:TYG opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

