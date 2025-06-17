Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 577 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,948,000 after purchasing an additional 850,763 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,407 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

