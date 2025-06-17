Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.51 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,260,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,942,000 after buying an additional 55,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,586,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,296,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,701,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,935,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,930,000 after buying an additional 379,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA opened at $293.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

