Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 177 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $90.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

