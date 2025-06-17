Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Plexus by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 154,003 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 19,069.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 170,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after buying an additional 169,906 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $272,108.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,305.26. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $572,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,518.73. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,032 shares of company stock worth $1,582,222 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLXS opened at $130.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.05. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.07 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

