Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

