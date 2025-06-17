Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 60 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 3.8%

NYSE NOC opened at $496.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $422.19 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,505,490. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Argus raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.31.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

